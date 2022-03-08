'Division and confusion': Edmonton vs. Alberta mask showdown happening Tuesday

City councillors will discuss what to do with Edmonton's mask bylaw at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, but their power to keep it may be gone soon.

Edmonton has the last remaining mask mandate in Alberta and it's become a point of contention between Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and Premier Jason Kenney.

"We should not allow politicians, at any level, to use COVID policy as a political tool to make political points," Kenney said last Wednesday.

"As we now leave broad-based COVID restrictions behind, and move to an endemic phase, it's important we do so with unity and clarity as opposed to division and confusion."

But Sohi argues Alberta is moving "too soon and too fast" to drop COVID-19 health measures and he asked Kenney to respect local decision making.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m.

Kenney said earlier in the pandemic that municipalities should be in charge of mask mandates.

"This is not about grandstanding. This is not about political scores. This is about making good decisions based on the needs of local communities and listening to health experts,” Sohi said.

Kenney dropped virtually all public health restrictions in Alberta on March 1, including the province-wide mask mandate for indoor public spaces.

In Edmonton, masks are still required because of a city bylaw.

That regulation stipulates that active COVID-19 cases in the city should be below 100 per 100,000 people for 28 consecutive days before council considers ditching masks.

That number was roughly 130 cases per 100,000 people in the latest numbers released on Monday, although testing protocols mean the real number is not actually known.

Kenney has threatened to change the law so municipalities would not be able to keep things like mask mandates when the province removes them.

The bill that would change the Municipal Government Act is on the legislature agenda Tuesday, and Municipal Affairs Minister Rick McIver announced a late afternoon press conference for 4 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson