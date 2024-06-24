Alberta RCMP officer charged with child luring while out on bail on child pornography charges

An Alberta RCMP officer who was previously charged with child sexual exploitation is facing additional charges.

Mounties began an investigation in mid-June into reports of a man soliciting sex with underage girls online.

As a result of the investigation, Const. Evan Peacock, 33, of the St. Paul RCMP detachment was charged with one count of child luring and one count of failure to comply with release order conditions.

In April, Peacock was released on conditions after being charged with two counts each of possessing, distributing, and accessing child pornography.

He was arrested after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation unit, which began last November after someone uploaded two videos showing child sexual exploitation to Snapchat.

Peacock was suspended with pay after the first arrest and remains suspended with pay after the second arrest, a Monday news release from the RCMP said.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 4 in St. Paul.

Peacock has been with the RCMP for three-and-a-half years.