EDMONTON -- The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo is asking residents without power who are using a generator to feed their home's electrical panel to stop immediately.

Officials say plugging generators into these panels is creating a serious safety risk for crew working to restore power.

ATCO crews are trying to restore service in the area as quickly and safely as possible.

Power meters have been shut off in buildings where the electrical system could have been damaged by the flood. An inspector from the RM must inspect the system before power can be restored.

Anyone who had water damage should contact a licensed contractor to repair their electrical system before contacting an inspector.