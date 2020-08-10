EDMONTON -- A doctor is dead and homicide investigators have been called in after he was attacked at his own clinic in Red Deer Monday.

Major Crimes is investigating after the attack at Village Mall that initially left a victim in life-threatening condition. The victim later succumbed to their injuries. His identity has not been confirmed, but the Alberta Medical Association has confirmed that he was a doctor working at the clinic.

I have just learned of this horrific attack on a Red Deer physician. I can’t express my great sorrow for his family, his colleagues and the Red Deer community. The AMA will be reaching out to local medical staff to learn how we can best provide support at this time. 2/2 — Alberta Medical Association (AMA) (@Albertadoctors) August 10, 2020

A man has been taken into custody and Mounties said they are not looking for other suspects. Red Deer residents were told to avoid the Mall Monday afternoon.

Mounties were seen conducting an investigation at the mall’s walk-in clinic, where the assault happened.

The attacker used a weapon, police said.

The area has been secured and RCMP said they had no further public safety concerns.

The premier expressed his condolences on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.