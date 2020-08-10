Advertisement
Doctor dead following attack at Red Deer clinic
Red Deer RCMP have one man in custody after an assault at Village Mall left one person in serious, life-threatening condition Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A doctor is dead and homicide investigators have been called in after he was attacked at his own clinic in Red Deer Monday.
Major Crimes is investigating after the attack at Village Mall that initially left a victim in life-threatening condition. The victim later succumbed to their injuries. His identity has not been confirmed, but the Alberta Medical Association has confirmed that he was a doctor working at the clinic.
A man has been taken into custody and Mounties said they are not looking for other suspects. Red Deer residents were told to avoid the Mall Monday afternoon.
Mounties were seen conducting an investigation at the mall’s walk-in clinic, where the assault happened.
The attacker used a weapon, police said.
The area has been secured and RCMP said they had no further public safety concerns.
The premier expressed his condolences on Monday afternoon.
This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.