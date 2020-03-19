EDMONTON -- The Granite Curling Club in Edmonton is now closed after a high-ranking Saskatchewan doctor who was there last weekend tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

Dr. Allan Woo, the president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, was at the curling club for a bonspiel with 50-60 physicians from western Canada from March 11 to 14.

"I believe I contracted the COVID-19 virus at this bonspiel," Woo said in a news release.

Woo said he's been self-isolating since he first noticed symptoms Tuesday morning.

"As I write this, I am reminded that physicians are not invincible. The risks of this pandemic are far too real," he said. "I hope my personal situation serves as a signal for all health-care workers, and others, to be vigilant about their health."

The curling club closed its doors Monday and the doctor tested positive Wednesday.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the Alberta Medical Association to see if the physicians who attended the curling bonspiel are now self-isolating.