EDMONTON -- Ice District is building a dog park just east of Rogers Place this spring.

The interim dog park will be located at the intersection of 104 Avenue and 102 Street.

Here's an aerial view of the future #IceDistrict dog park! pic.twitter.com/YellyYKwlg — ICE District (@IceDistrict) April 14, 2021

Ice District says the space will be privately owned and maintained.