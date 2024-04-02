EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Dogs kill 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton: police

    An 11-year-old boy was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) An 11-year-old boy was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)

    Two "very large dogs" killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.

    Police were called to a report of a dog attack in a home in the area of 82 Street and 11 Avenue S.W. just before 8 p.m.

    "Upon arrival, officers located a severely injured 11-year-old boy who had been attacked by two very large dogs," the Edmonton Police Service wrote in a release on Tuesday. "Police attempted lifesaving measures until EMS attended the scene very shortly after and ultimately declared the child deceased."

    Animal Control peace officers seized the dogs.

    The two dogs belong to a person who lives in the home the boy was visiting, police said.

    Police are investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

