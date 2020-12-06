EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s mayor is hinting that additional COVID-19 restrictions could be on the horizon.

Don Iveson made a series of tweets on Sunday about the pandemic, including one that says that city council will be looking at new measures early next week.

It's distressing and heartbreaking to see our #COVID19AB case numbers and deaths continue to climb. In addition to increasing municipal enforcement of public health rules, I continue to press #ableg to take stronger steps to reduce transmission. 1/2 https://t.co/jANFDiw6zR — Don Iveson (@doniveson) December 6, 2020

And early next week #yegcc will look at further measures we can use in our fight against #COVID19AB. I maintain that the most effective way to tackle the spread is via a regional approach, but know that your City is exploring every option to protect Edmontonians. 2/2 — Don Iveson (@doniveson) December 6, 2020

Iveson said he believes that the most effective way to tackle the virus would be with a provincial approach, but that the city is doing all it can to keep residents safe in the interim.

As of Sunday, the Edmonton zone had 8,963 active cases of COVID-19, with 336 people in hospital, 59 of whom are in intensive care.