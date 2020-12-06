EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s mayor is hinting that additional COVID-19 restrictions could be on the horizon.

Don Iveson made a series of tweets on Sunday about the pandemic, including one that says that city council will be looking at new measures early next week.

Iveson said he believes that the most effective way to tackle the virus would be with a provincial approach, but that the city is doing all it can to keep residents safe in the interim.  

As of Sunday, the Edmonton zone had 8,963 active cases of COVID-19, with 336 people in hospital, 59 of whom are in intensive care.