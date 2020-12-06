Advertisement
Don Iveson hints at additional COVID-19 measures in Edmonton
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, February 6, 2020. A group representing Canada's cities says municipal budgets are on the brink of financial crisis due to COVID-19 unless the federal government gives billions of dollars in help.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s mayor is hinting that additional COVID-19 restrictions could be on the horizon.
Don Iveson made a series of tweets on Sunday about the pandemic, including one that says that city council will be looking at new measures early next week.
Iveson said he believes that the most effective way to tackle the virus would be with a provincial approach, but that the city is doing all it can to keep residents safe in the interim.
As of Sunday, the Edmonton zone had 8,963 active cases of COVID-19, with 336 people in hospital, 59 of whom are in intensive care.