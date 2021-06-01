Advertisement
Don Iveson pays the piper and fulfils his end of a bet with Winnipeg mayor
Published Tuesday, June 1, 2021 9:54PM MDT
Iveson in a Winnipeg Jets jersey after losing a bet. (Source: Twitter/@Mayor_Bowman)
EDMONTON -- After the Jets managed to sweep the Oilers from the NHL playoffs, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson had to make good on a bet with his Winnipeg counterpart.
Before the series began, Iveson and Brian Bowman, the mayor of Winnipeg, made a friendly wager. Whoever lost would take a picture in the opposing team’s jersey and donate $200 to the opposing city’s food bank.
Tuesday, Bowman posted a picture of Iveson in a Jets jersey, saying that Harvest Manitoba had also received a charitable boost.
Iveson later tweeted his thanks to Bowman, who had given a matching donation to Edmonton’s food bank.