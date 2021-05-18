EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s mayor is ready risk it all, or at least a donation and an unfortunate photo op, on the Oilers’ playoff series against Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, Brian Bowman, the mayor of Winnipeg, issued Don Iveson a friendly wager.

If Edmonton wins, Bowman would post a picture in an Oilers jersey and donate $200 to the Edmonton Food Bank. Iveson would do the same for Winnipeg if the Jets win the series.

“It’s SO on,” responded Edmonton’s mayor over twitter, sealing the deal.

It's SO on! Looking forward to a hard-fought series and seeing you in blue and orange @Mayor_Bowman. #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/e5j72lNavE — Don Iveson (@doniveson) May 18, 2021

The Oilers and the Jets hit the ice at 7 p.m. Wednesday.