Work on a new hotel in downtown Edmonton is taking longer than expected. Originally scheduled to open in mid-2020, the developer tells CTV News Edmonton the grand opening has been pushed back to early 2021.

Lighthouse Hospitality says obtaining drawings and development and building permits took longer than expected, but the project is still moving forward.

The group is creating over 300 rooms in the 38-year-old tower at Jasper Avenue and 102 Street. The tower was formerly the Enbridge Building.

Half of the rooms will be for regular hotel guests, and the other half will be intended for longer terms stays.

Lighthouse Hospitality purchased the tower for $22 million in April 2018.