A major intersection in downtown Edmonton will close temporarily to make way for Valley Line LRT construction.

Starting Friday, the intersection at 101 Street and 102 Avenue will be closed for one month as crews begin to install train tracks.

Unlike the LRT construction on 66 Street, this intersection will have to be fully closed due to the “tight workspace” downtown.

“People asked why we couldn’t do it half and half like we did on 66 Street,” TransEd spokesperson Dean Heuman said. “In this area there’s just no room for that.”

Dan Ash, whose balcony overlooks 102 Avenue, calls the long-term construction “a mess” and wishes the city had chosen the more expensive route.

“I think they made a fundamental mistake deciding to go at ground level,” Ash told CTV News. “Surely for four blocks they could have tunneled and avoided all this.”

The majority of the 15 ETS bus routes that travel along 101 Street will be moved to 100 Street.

Closures are also scheduled for 97 and 100 Street in the coming months.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett