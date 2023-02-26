Downtown safety, direct bus to YEG Airport among budget asks from Edmonton business community

The voice of Edmonton businesses says Alberta's upcoming provincial budget needs to focus on investments in diversification and improving community safety to help bring "certainty and stability" for entrepreneurs in the capital region.

Last week, the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, representing 1,700 companies employing more than 100,000 people, released its budget recommendations.

The United Conservative Party-led government will release its last budget Tuesday before the Alberta general election slated for May.

The chamber says this budget needs to focus on diversification, fostering skills development and labour attraction and planning for responsible fiscal management to help businesses navigate market volatility and uncertainty.

"Through innovation, Alberta can become the economy of the future and a global leader in reaching net-zero and addressing climate change," the budget submission read.

"Each order of government must commit to meaningful, thoughtful policy solutions to combat the issue."

The letter calls for more funding to expand the Edmonton International Airport and other regional trade infrastructure to support "excellence in logistics," in addition to regular operating dollars to establish a direct bus route to the airport.

To help commercialize intellectual property developed by the local business community and post-secondary institutions, the chamber wants a new coordinated strategy, and an innovation fund modelled off the opportunity Calgary investment scheme.

Efforts to reduce red tape around interprovincial trade and skill transfers were also requested to make working in Alberta easier for newcomers and immigrants.

While the chamber of commerce applauded the province for investing in housing and aid for people with addictions and mental health challenges, it wants more money for day and night-time shelter spaces.

"Support downtown Edmonton with additional investment to address the increased disorder and support the visitor economy," the chamber said. "Continue to urgently address the drug poisoning crisis."

Alberta NDP takes jabs at upcoming provincial budget promises

Regarding a potential provincial surplus, the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce hopes it is reinvested to support "expected demographic changes" and "project changes" in Alberta's major industries.

"Recent budget projections have included large surpluses and Alberta is now seeing a dramatic fiscal recovery following years of pressure due to low oil prices and the pandemic," the letter read.

"This raises the question of Alberta's long-term fiscal planning given volatile oil and gas revenues," it adds. "We urge the government to adopt a concrete fiscal plan to ensure surpluses are invested in Alberta's future."