Dozens of nurse practitioners now practicing primary care in rural Alberta, with more on the way: province

Since launching a plan to allow nurses to provide comprehensive primary care to rural Albertans in the spring, more than 30 nurse practitioners have started to do so in communities like Coaldale, Vegreville and Consort, the province says.

Since the Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Program was launched in April, 56 of 67 applications have been approved, with 33 nurse practitioners already practicing.

Providing an update on the program on Wednesday, Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said in a news release she was "thrilled" with the level of interest.

This number of independently working nurse practitioners means 30,000 more Albertans have access to primary health care. The province expects 21,000 more Albertans will be given access when the remaining applications come online.

To be eligible, nurse practitioners must commit to providing a set number of hours of service, including during weekends, evenings and holidays. They must also commit to keeping at least 900 patients.

The Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Program was announced in late 2023 as a way to strengthen Alberta's primary-care system.

Nurse practitioners who are a part of the program will earn about 80 per cent of a family doctor's salary.

