EDMONTON -- More than five dozen patients and 100 staff remain sick in Edmonton’s worst acute care outbreaks.

As of Tuesday, a combined total of 64 patients and 136 workers at South Terrace Continuing Care Centre, Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre and Grey Nuns Community Hospital were still positive for COVID-19.

SOUTH TERRACE

At the southwest Revera retirement home, there were 21 active cases among residents and 65 active cases among workers as of Tuesday.

Of 193 cases that have been linked to the Oct. 22 outbreak, 41 patients and 42 staff have recovered.

Two dozen South Terrace residents died with COVID-19.

Given the five dozen staff who must isolate, Alberta Health Services continues to provide nurse practitioners, registered and licensed practical nurses and other health workers for the facility.

Residents undergo a symptoms check twice a day and are isolating in their rooms.

EDMONTON GENERAL

At the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre, two more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 16, bringing the total number of active resident and patient cases to 26.

As of Tuesday, there were also 49 active cases among staff.

Thirty-three deaths are linked to the outbreak.

According to Covenant Health, 35 residents and 34 staff have recovered from the disease.

The facility is not accepting admissions or transfers, and is restricting visitor access.

GREY NUNS

Active cases linked to outbreaks on four units at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital number 17 among patients and 21 among health-care workers.

In total, six people have died in connection to the hospital.

An outbreak is declared at an acute care or continuing care site in Alberta when there are two or more cases, which health officials consider a sign that transmission inside the facility has happened.

In the Edmonton medical zone, there are seven AHS and Covenant Health acute and continuing care sites with active outbreaks.