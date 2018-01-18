It was a meteor that lit up the evening sky over parts of Alberta Wednesday, CTV News has confirmed with a local astronomer.

TELUS World of Science astronomer Frank Florian confirmed a meteor was seen in the sky over northern Alberta Wednesday evening just after 5 p.m. News of the fireball quickly spread on social media.

 

 

Sightings were reported in the Edmonton-area, and as far north as Fort McMurray.

A later tweet from Florian said the fireball was a “very bright meteor”, and said when a meteor exceeds the brightness of Venus; it’s called a fireball or a bolide.

Florian told CTV News he thinks parts of it could turn up in northeastern Alberta.

