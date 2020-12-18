EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s last update of the week will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The chief medical officer of health reported 30 deaths linked to the disease and 1,571 cases on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, 86,168 Albertans have contracted the coronavirus and 790 of them have died.

Nearly 20,000 people are currently battling COVID-19 in the province. There are 763 patients in hospital, 138 of whom are in intensive care.

Watch Dr. Hinshaw’s remarks on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.