EDMONTON -- Messages to mothers and words of support were front and centre as Edmontonians cruised by MacTaggart Place retirement residence on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers say more than 30 vehicles came out to lift seniors' spirits during an isolating time.

“We wanted to do something where we could enhance intergenerational bonding and do something like this, something physically distanced but brighten the senior’s day,” said Meera Kassam of YEG Seniors Project.

Sunday is Mother’s Day.