EDMONTON -- Hundreds kept their eyes to the skies as planes and helicopters gave exciting performances near Edmonton.

The Camrose Speedbird Jamboree took place Saturday with performances from the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 demo team and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

A Griffon tactical helicopter from 408 Squadron in Edmonton also took part in the festivities.

The airshow marked the first performance for the Snowbirds in their 50th anniversary year.

Organizers expected about 1,000 vehicles to attend the drive-in airshow.

Beautiful! @CFSnowbirds flawlessly perform their 2700th + #airshow since 1971! Thanks from all of Canada. pic.twitter.com/BnFfmUGThi — Dave Mitchell (@DMitchellCTV) July 24, 2021

“We’re slowly getting back to normal,” said Capt. Erik Temple, Snowbird 10 advance and safety pilot. “To be out here connecting with Canadians in our first aeromatic performance in Canada for our 50th season, it’s just wonderful.”

The air show continues on Sunday, weather permitting.