Driver dies in head-on crash south of Cold Lake

A northern Alberta driver died in a fiery crash on Thursday.

A car collided head on with a Ford F-550 on Highway 28 near Township Road 624, south of Cold Lake, then burst into flames, according to RCMP.

The driver and sole occupant of the car – a female whose name and age were not released by police – died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the car was being driven "erratically," including in the wrong direction in the northbound lane of the highway after turning from Township Road 624.

A collision analyst attended the scene.