RCMP in Grande Prairie said a local driver is facing hundreds of dollars in fines, after a rainbow crosswalk in the northern Alberta city was damaged.

Police said on Thursday, at about 8 p.m., a witness told police a truck had done a burnout on the recently repainted Pride crosswalk at 98 Street and 103 Avenue.

The crosswalk was marked with black tire tracks.

Investigators managed to track down the truck, and the vehicle’s owner was issued two tickets, with fines of more than $800.