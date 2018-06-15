Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Driver fined after Pride crosswalk in Grande Prairie damaged
RCMP released a photo showing damage to the Pride crosswalk on 98 St. and 103 Ave. in Grande Prairie on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Supplied.
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 2:45PM MDT
RCMP in Grande Prairie said a local driver is facing hundreds of dollars in fines, after a rainbow crosswalk in the northern Alberta city was damaged.
Police said on Thursday, at about 8 p.m., a witness told police a truck had done a burnout on the recently repainted Pride crosswalk at 98 Street and 103 Avenue.
The crosswalk was marked with black tire tracks.
Investigators managed to track down the truck, and the vehicle’s owner was issued two tickets, with fines of more than $800.