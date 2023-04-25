Driver hospitalized after crashing into bus shelter in north-central Edmonton

An SUV driver crashed into a bus shelter on 101 Street at 113 Avenue the early morning of April 25, 2023, according to Edmonton Police Service. An SUV driver crashed into a bus shelter on 101 Street at 113 Avenue the early morning of April 25, 2023, according to Edmonton Police Service.

