Driver ran red light before west Edmonton crash that hurt 3: police
A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in west Edmonton on Monday.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ran a red light at the intersection of 57 Avenue and Lessard Road and hit an ETS bus just before 5:45 p.m., Edmonton Police Service said.
The driver of the Jeep, a 32-year-old woman, was extracted from the vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The two passengers, girls aged 10 and 12, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police are investigating the crash and the road remained closed untill 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testifies about 'Freedom Convoy' at public inquiry
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: 2 more REALLY warm days
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
How Russian killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine
In Russia's invasion of Ukraine, killer drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, cost-effective weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.
University of New Brunswick investigating how Trump ally was awarded PhD in 2013
A high-profile ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump is at the centre of an academic controversy at the University of New Brunswick, where the administration has promised an independent review of how he received a PhD in 2013.
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testifies about 'Freedom Convoy' at public inquiry
The inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during February's "Freedom Convoy" protest continues today with the appearance of Ottawa's mayor.
2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.
Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab
An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
George Floyd's family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who has represented the Floyd family, said Sunday that they are considering legal action against West.
'Powerful explosions' behind Nord Stream pipeline leaks: Danish police
A preliminary investigation of damages to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish part of the Baltic Sea shows that the leaks were caused by 'powerful explosions,' Copenhagen Police said on Tuesday.
Manitoba mom wants changes after son is placed on school bus and dropped off far from home
A Manitoba mother is speaking out after her seven-year-old son was put on a school bus and dropped off nowhere near his home, despite the fact he doesn't even ride the bus.
Calgary
-
Alberta lowers recommended age for breast cancer screening to 45
Alberta Health Services has lowered the recommended age for breast cancer screening. The health authority now says women should begin screening every two years starting at age 45, instead of age 50.
-
BOLO Program to reveal top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada
The top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada will be revealed today.
-
20 new record high temperatures set in Alberta, including in Calgary
Late season heat led to 20 weather records being broken throughout Alberta on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert Grand Council signs agreement with governments to explore new policing models on reserve
The provincial and federal governments announced a partnership with Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) to strengthen policing and community safety in 28 PAGC First Nations communities.
-
Saskatoon couple fights with Westjet, RBC over cancelled flight
Debbie Onishenko has kidney disease, so when she and her husband Ed booked a trip to Florida in early 2020, she knew it would be her last trip before starting dialysis.
-
Province, Ahtahkakoop partner on Saskatoon medical centre
A partnership between the provincial government and a nearby First Nation is taking a new approach to delivering healthcare in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
Slow economic growth, inflation partly responsible for continued increase in consumer debt: expert
Slow economic growth is leading to an increase in total consumer debt across Canada, according to an economics expert.
-
'It breaks my heart': Court hears victim impact statements during sentencing submissions for Christopher Duke
The mother of the child who was sexually assaulted by Christopher Duke detailed the trauma her family has experienced in the last three years during sentencing submissions on Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon couple fights with Westjet, RBC over cancelled flight
Debbie Onishenko has kidney disease, so when she and her husband Ed booked a trip to Florida in early 2020, she knew it would be her last trip before starting dialysis.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric is suggesting that budgets for Prince Edward Island's electrical grid should be increased to withstand the next major storm.
-
N.B. RCMP warns customers of 2 Moncton car dealerships they may be victims of fraud
The RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking possible victims of fraud following an investigation involving past customers of two automobile dealerships in Moncton.
-
University of New Brunswick investigating how Trump ally was awarded PhD in 2013
A high-profile ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump is at the centre of an academic controversy at the University of New Brunswick, where the administration has promised an independent review of how he received a PhD in 2013.
Toronto
-
BOLO Program to reveal top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada
The top 25 most wanted fugitives in Canada will be revealed today.
-
Major change made for campers at popular Ontario Provincial Parks
A major change has been announced for people planning to go camping at popular parks in Ontario next year.
-
Cool temperatures leading to vibrant fall colours in Ontario: experts
Ontarians have been enjoying stunning orange, yellow and red fall colours this season and experts say the foliage is more vibrant than in recent years thanks largely to specific weather patterns.
Montreal
-
46-year-old suspect in Laval child killings to appear in court Tuesday
The suspect in the deaths of two children from Laval, Que. is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Police have yet to disclose the relationship between the suspect, a 46-year-old man, and the children who were killed, an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl.
-
'Embarrassing and humiliating': PQ leader seeks support against swearing oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.
-
What to know about this year's flu shot
With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testifies about 'Freedom Convoy' at public inquiry
The inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during February's "Freedom Convoy" protest continues today with the appearance of Ottawa's mayor.
-
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill, one critically injured
Two women were injured—one critically—when a driver struck them with a vehicle in Sandy Hill near the uOttawa campus early Tuesday.
-
Senators urge fans to arrive early for first sellout in years
The Ottawa Senators are urging fans to arrive early at the Canadian Tire Centre for Tuesday night’s sold-out home opener.
Kitchener
-
Deadly crash renews calls for safety measures at busy Wellington County intersection
A deadly crash in Wellington County is prompting calls for increased safety measures in the area.
-
Elmira girl with heart defect gifted 'trip of a lifetime'
An Elmira girl who lives with a rare heart condition has been gifted a unique trip to the Rocky Mountains.
-
Hometown star honoured in Stratford
Beloved actor and Stratford native, Graham Greene, was honoured at a special Canada’s Walk of Fame Hometown Star event.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowfall warning in northern Ontario, Hwy. 11 closed
Parts of northern Ontario are getting an early blast of winter as snow started falling in the region Monday and is continuing Tuesday morning, prompting a snowfall warning and highway closure.
-
2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.
Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.
-
Tractor-trailer collision on Hwy. 11 in Iroquois Falls
Highway 11 is closed in both directions north of Nellie Lake near mile marker 678 in the area of Iroquois Falls due to a collision involving a tractor-trailer.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba mom wants changes after son is placed on school bus and dropped off far from home
A Manitoba mother is speaking out after her seven-year-old son was put on a school bus and dropped off nowhere near his home, despite the fact he doesn't even ride the bus.
-
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
-
Human remains found following house fire in Birch River: RCMP
RCMP are investigating after human remains were found inside a Birch River home following a fire on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Ballot recount launched in Metro Vancouver after early results show difference of 2 votes between candidates
Ballots from Saturday's election will be recounted in a Metro Vancouver city after preliminary results showed a difference of just two votes between two council candidates.
-
Canada's top 25 fugitives, including some wanted by B.C. RCMP, to be revealed
The country's most wanted fugitives, including some that are wanted by RCMP in B.C., will be released in an updated list Tuesday morning.
-
7-cent drop in Metro Vancouver gas prices predicted
After Metro Vancouver's gas prices stayed steady for several days, drivers may notice a slight drop at the pumps Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'I don't want things to shut down': Next Langford mayor says he's pro-consultation, not anti-development
Langford mayor-elect Scott Goodmanson is still in disbelief after getting the most votes in Saturday’s municipal election. “I was told I was going to get waxed,” he says.
-
High-profile fraud suspect arrested in Victoria
A man who is believed to be connected to a series of sophisticated rental fraud incidents in Greater Victoria was arrested again on Sunday, according to VicPD. In late September, Victoria police issued a warning about two men who were arrested for their alleged involvement in several complex rental scams, including one man who was suspected of being involved in at least nine similar incidents in Greater Victoria.
-
'Development was on the ballot': Vancouver Island candidates unseat incumbent mayors
As Dean Murdock dismantled his campaign signs Monday, he reflected on the excitement of his narrow victory over incumbent mayor, Fred Haynes. Murdock was vaulted into the Saanich mayor's chair by a margin of 152 votes.