    • Driver sought in Whyte Avenue hit-and-run that injured mother walking with child

    Lights flash at a pedestrian crosswalk on Whyte Avenue at 97 Street on March 18, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton) Lights flash at a pedestrian crosswalk on Whyte Avenue at 97 Street on March 18, 2024. (Sean McClune / CTV News Edmonton)
    Edmonton police are searching for the driver of an SUV that hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on Whyte Avenue on Monday and left the scene.

    The 38-year-old woman sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash around 8:15 a.m. at 97 Street.

    She had been walking with her six-year-old daughter, who she moved out of the way before she was hit, according to police. The girl was not hurt.

    The driver of the eastbound SUV also hit a stop sign as they drove away.

    Witnesses described the vehicle as an orange 2011 or 2012 Dodge Journey. Police expect it to have visible front-end damage, such as a missing fog light, front quarter panel and broken grill.

    Edmonton Police Service says an orange 2011 or 2012 Dodge Journey, such as the one seen in this stock image, is believed to be the kind of vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run on Whyte Avenue on March 18, 2024.

    Anyone with information or who saw or has dash cam footage of the crash is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers. 

