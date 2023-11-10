EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Driver sustains minor injuries in Jasper Avenue crash

    Jasper Avenue sign Jasper Avenue sign

    A crash on Jasper Avenue that affected the Friday morning downtown commute turned out to be minor, police say.

    In a traffic advisory at 8 a.m., police only said they were investigating a "serious injury collision" at 124 Street.

    "While initial reports of the collision indicated serious injuries, the collision between a BMW 330i and a Ford Fusion resulted in minor injuries to one female driver," Edmonton Police Spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in a statement.

    EMS assessed her at the scene but she did not need to be hospitalized.

    The area was reopened around 11:30 a.m. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Evacuations from Gaza to Egypt suspended on Friday: reports

    Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and for Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News