Driver sustains minor injuries in Jasper Avenue crash

A crash on Jasper Avenue that affected the Friday morning downtown commute turned out to be minor, police say.

In a traffic advisory at 8 a.m., police only said they were investigating a "serious injury collision" at 124 Street.

"While initial reports of the collision indicated serious injuries, the collision between a BMW 330i and a Ford Fusion resulted in minor injuries to one female driver," Edmonton Police Spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in a statement.

EMS assessed her at the scene but she did not need to be hospitalized.

The area was reopened around 11:30 a.m.