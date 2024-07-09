EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Drivers asked to avoid 23 Avenue near South Edmonton Common this weekend

    The 23 Avenue overpass in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton) The 23 Avenue overpass in Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton)
    The eastbound lanes of 23 Avenue that run over Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard will be closed for road work this weekend.

    The closure also includes the northbound exit ramp off Gateway Boulevard and northbound ramp from 17 Avenue to 23 Avenue.

    The city said the closure is needed to allow crews to fix a "rough and uneven asphalt surface caused by natural settlement."

    "The City acknowledges that the 23 Avenue intersection has a high volume of traffic and thanks residents for their patience and understanding as crews work to enhance the condition of the roadway," the city said in a news release on Tuesday.

    Signs will be posted to warn drivers of the closure and Edmonton police officers in the area to assist with any traffic control needs.

    The closure will start on Friday at 7 p.m. and is expected to last until about midnight on Sunday.

