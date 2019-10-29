EDMONTON - The Edmonton Regional Airports Authority has reached an agreement with Drone Delivery Canada Corp. and Air Canada to establish the world’s first airport drone delivery hub at the Edmonton International Airport.

Flight routes will be built out of the EIA in accordance with Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada.

"EIA is proud to partner with industry leader DDC to establish Canada's first airport drone delivery site and drastically modernize cargo logistics and supply chain solutions,” said Myron Keehn of EIA in a written release.

“DDC's DroneSpot at EIA elevates intermodal connectivity to support the growing E-Commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Courier and Oil & Gas sectors. Thanks to our partners like NAV Canada and Transport Canada, our airport is leading in embracing innovation."

The agreement is effective Oct. 28, and has a term of five years, with additional one-year terms to follow it’s otherwise terminated.