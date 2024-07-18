'Drowning is preventable': Advocating for safety in and around the water

As part of National Drowning Prevention Week, the City of Edmonton is reminding people to be safe while in and around water.

The hot weather in central Alberta is driving people to pools, lakes and the North Saskatchewan River in an attempt to beat the heat.

This year, the city has recorded 25,855 visitors to outdoor pools from when they opened to July 16.

"Summer has arrived and with the hot weather, we have seen an increase in attendance at our outdoor and indoor pools," Priya Bhasin-Singh, the director of aquatics and community leisure centres said.

"We want Edmontonians to be safe while enjoying our city pools, as well as our river valley."

Since 2022, the city has seen an increase in warnings issued and river rescues.

In summer 2023, park rangers conducted 7,500 safety compliance checks, an increase of 33 per cent from the previous year.

There were 2,489 warnings issued for the lack of safety gear, an increase of 159 per cent, and 19 river rescues, an increase of 73 per cent.

Canada's drowning rate is at its highest in mid-July, according to the Lifesaving Society.

The organization says "drowning is preventable" and offers the following tips to stay safe:

Always keep an eye on children around the water — this includes all open bodies of water, backyard pools and bathtubs. Anything outside of arms’ reach is too far away;

Swimming in open water is different from swimming in a pool, so know the limits and check local conditions before going in. In open water, inflatables can go much farther than intended;

Many fatal drownings occur when people are swimming alone, so always swim with someone else;

Regardless of the water vessel and swimming abilities, don’t forget a lifejacket — choose it and use it. Lifejackets are lifesavers, but only if worn properly. Consider lifejackets for pets as well;

And stay sober: Both alcohol and cannabis can impair balance, judgement and reflexes. Boating under the influence puts yourself and others at risk.

The city also recommends registering for swimming lessons if you or your family don't know how to swim. Classes are available for adults and children.

More information and educational resources on drowning prevention are available online.