Drugs and cash seized in Fort McMurray drug bust

Three people have been arrested after a 14-month investigation into the drug market in Fort McMurray.

The investigation began in July 2021, and culminated with the seizure of about $500,000 in drugs and cash, including 1,066 grams of methamphetamine, 224 grams of fentanyl powder,

2,363 grams of cocaine, 15,160 grams of a cocaine buffing agent and $90,000 cash.

Three people were arrested between Sept. 9 and 13.

A total of 17 criminal charges were laid against three Fort McMurray men: a 38-year-old, a 30-year-old and a 28-year-old.

The offences range from drug trafficking to conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.