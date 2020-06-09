EDMONTON -- A city program which offered rebates to Edmontonians buying e-bikes lasted just days.

The City of Edmonton says it received an overwhelming response to the program in an online notice that applications have closed.

The city was able to fund 600 applications to cover 30 per cent of an e-bike purchase up to $750.

Those who've already applied will have their applications assessed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program was launched Thursday and expected to generate $1.2 million in local investment.

It's part of a larger program that includes electric vehicle charges.