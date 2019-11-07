EDMONTON -- MacEwan University is now home to a new Indigenous Centre. The kihêw waciston Indigenous Centre had its grand opening on Thursday morning.

kihêw waciston means “eagles nest” in Cree, and is designed to be a home away from home for the university’s Indigenous students, and the doors are open to non-Indigenous students as well.

“The new kihêw waciston Indigenous centre emcompasses elements in its design that are meaningful to Indigenous ways of knowing, being and gathering,” said Terri Suntjens, director, Indigenous Initiatives, MacEwan University in a written release. “The larger space will have a big impact on our students, staff and faculty because it creates opportunities to engage, create, and learn”

“The space includes a large multi-purpose gathering room, a holistic wellness room, dining area, meeting rooms and office spaces,” said Suntjens. “This prominent new location in the university’s commitment to providing Indigenous education and support services.”

The facility will also have academic, personal and financial support services available.

A permanent Treaty 6 marker was unveiled next to the centre after a pipe ceremony in September.