The University of Alberta Botanic Garden will be closing to the general public six weeks early for construction this fall.

The venue has plans to replace its entry pavilion, which would include an admissions area, gift shop, concession and outdoor seating. To allow for the construction work, it will end general admission on Sept. 3.

“We recognize an early closure might be an inconvenience to visitors, but we’re sure they’ll be pleased with the results once we re-open in spring of 2020," Lee Foote, garden director, said in a statement but added visitor safety is a priority.

"The proposed new entry pavilion building is an exciting continuation of many recent improvements at our facility. Visitors will be welcomed and oriented through an entry structure that’s functional and in keeping with the beautiful gardens they’re here to enjoy.”

The early closure means the cancellation of events like the Fall Family Festival, Fruit Growers Festival and Dog Day at the Garden.

However, private functions that have already been booked, like weddings, will continue as scheduled by using an alternate entry.

The garden will still host its Luminaria event, Dec. 6-8.

Normally, the garden closes after Thanksgiving weekend.