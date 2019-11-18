Residents have been evacuated from a south side apartment building after an early morning fire.

Dozens firefighters have responded to the fire inside Strathmore Manor at 2911 109 Street. The building has 136 units.

Officials tell CTV News Edmonton that the fire broke out in a suite on one of the upper floors and spread to the roof.

Travis Kletzel lives in the building. He woke up and saw flames outside his apartment window.

"The first instinct, I said let's just get the heck out of here and leave everything," Kletzel said.

There is extensive water damage and some smoke damage, but the fire was contained to a few suites thanks to some well-designed fire breaks.

"Because of building codes, it stopped the fire from spreading into other parts of the structure," said District Chief Todd Weiss with Edmonton Fire Rescue. "It's got three wings to it. You can see the fire was in the centre core because of building technology and fire breaks it stopped it from going to those other three wings."

One firefighter had minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

An emergency support team and the Red Cross are also on scene. The fire is now considered under control.