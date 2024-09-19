Earth's General Store on Whyte Avenue closing after 3 decades

A mainstay in the Whyte Avenue shopping district is permanently closing its doors.

Earth's General Store will cease operations on Sunday after 33 years in business.

The store, located at 9605 - 82 Ave. is a hub for eco-conscious shoppers, offering bulk refilling, reusable containers and bags, organic foods, and fair trade products.

"The store was founded on values of justice and respect. Most of the time we succeeded," owner and founder Michael Kalmanovitch said in a news release. "Many people touched us and we touched them. This connection is our honour and reward. With thanks to our extensive community - so long!"

The shop will hold a celebration for customers from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.