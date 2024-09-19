EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Earth's General Store on Whyte Avenue closing after 3 decades

    Shoppers at Earth's General Store on Whyte Avenue. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) Shoppers at Earth's General Store on Whyte Avenue. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A mainstay in the Whyte Avenue shopping district is permanently closing its doors.

    Earth's General Store will cease operations on Sunday after 33 years in business.

    The store, located at 9605 - 82 Ave. is a hub for eco-conscious shoppers, offering bulk refilling, reusable containers and bags, organic foods, and fair trade products.

    "The store was founded on values of justice and respect. Most of the time we succeeded," owner and founder Michael Kalmanovitch said in a news release. "Many people touched us and we touched them. This connection is our honour and reward. With thanks to our extensive community - so long!"

    The shop will hold a celebration for customers from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News