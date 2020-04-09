EDMONTON -- Seniors at a local retirement community were treated to an early Easter parade on Thursday to help with the loneliness of isolation.

Vehicles covered in decorations made their way around the property so every isolating senior could have a look from their windows and driveways.

The event was put on by the staff of Touchmark at Wedgewood as well as friends and families of the residents.

Staff members in gloves and masks also went door-to-door handing out Easter treats.