Edmonton activates extreme heat response for the week as temperatures soar again
The City of Edmonton has activated its extreme heat response, with temperatures into the 30s expected for most of the week.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday and running until 7 a.m. on July 23, all peace officers will carry bottled water for anyone who needs it.
City-run facilities will also be available for anyone who needs a break from the heat to come in and cool down during opening hours.
All city run facilities will also provide bottled water.
For those that have their own water bottles, clean, potable water is available at bottle filling stations across the city:
- Bissell Centre (96 Street and 105A Avenue)
- CIBC Downtown (10102 Jasper Avenue)
- Central McDougall and Queen Mary Park (107 Street and 109 Avenue)
- Immigration Hall (100 Street and 105A Avenue)
- Kinistinâw Park (96 Street and 102 Avenue)
- Lauderdale Park (109 Street and 129 Avenue)
- McCauley (95 Street and 108 Avenue)
- Wîhkwêntôwin (Oliver) (121 Street and 102 Avenue)
- Alberta Avenue (97 Street and 118 Avenue)
- Belvedere (64 Street and Fort Road)
- Beverly (34 Street and 118 Avenue)
- Niginan Housing Ventures (12340 Fort Road)
- Norwood (95 Street and 111 Avenue)
- Parkdale Plaza (82 Street and 118 Avenue )
- Unity Square (119 Street and 104 Avenue)
- Sheriff Robertson (82 Street and 112 Avenue)
- Emily Murphy Park (11904 Emily Murphy Park Road NW)
- Leger (2259 Towne Centre Boulevard NW)
- Mill Creek Ravine (9555 84 Avenue)
- Old Strathcona Farmers Market (104 Street and 83 Avenue)
- West Ritchie (101 Street and 81 Avenue)
- Millwoods Transit Station (66 Street and Hewes Way)
- Butler Park (157 Street and Stony Plain Road NW)
- Callingwood (177 Street and 69 Avenue NW)
- West Edmonton Mall Interim Transit Centre (173 Street and 90 Avenue)
Edmontonians are encouraged to take precautions in the heat, and check in on older family, friends, or neighbours.
If you see a person in distress during the heat, phone 211 for the 24/7 crisis diversion team, who can provide support and transportation to a social agency, or 911 in an emergency.
