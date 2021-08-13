EDMONTON -- As the forecast heats up, the City of Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response.

In an effort to help keep Edmontonians safe through the hot weather, several city facilities will be open for anyone needing a break from the heat.

The facilities include:

Kinsmen Sports Centre,

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre,

Clareview Community Recreation Centre,

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre,

Meadows Community Recreation Centre,

The Orange Hub,

Mill Woods Recreation Centre,

and Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre.

The city said bottled water will be available at its facilities and Peace Officers will have some on hand to give to vulnerable Edmontonians they meet.

Water bottle filling stations have also been set up at five fire hydrants at Giovanni Caboto Park, Michael Phair Park, Parkdale Square Shopping Complex, Butler Memorial Park and the Strathcona Farmers’ Market.

Edmontonians are encouraged to check on family, friends and neighbours during the extreme heat and reminded not to leave people or pets inside a hot vehicle.

Anyone concerned about someone outside in the heat can call 211.

It’s the third time the city has activated its extreme weather response so far this summer. It will remain in effect until Monday, Aug. 16 at 9am and can be extended if needed.