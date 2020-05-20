EDMONTON -- The Edmonton International Airport has announced layoffs that could impact up to 100 union and non-union positions.

Edmonton Airports has served its union with notice, and reductions in staff are expected to start after June 30.

The company is chalking up the reduction to a drastic decline in passengers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying its revenues have declined about 90 per cent since the lockdown started two months ago.

To try to reduce the amount of cuts, Edmonton Airports says it already offered voluntary unpaid leave and voluntary early retirement incentives to employees.

“This is a difficult and sad day for Edmonton Airports, and we regret having to take these steps. Our employees are the foundation of our organization and our contribution to our communities, and we feel this loss profoundly," said Tom Ruth, President and CEO of Edmonton Airports, in a statement.

He went on to say the critical operational and financial challenges demanded the company take action to continue providing the Edmonton area with passenger, cargo and air ambulance flights.