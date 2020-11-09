EDMONTON -- Edmonton entrepreneurs are asking the city for help by way a strategy that encourages residents to shop local.

Cherie Klassen made the case to city council on Monday for an “Edmonton Amazon.”

The council chair of the Business Improvement Areas and executive director of the Old Strathcona Business Association said online shopping is expected to increase over future weeks, and an ecommerce directory would help businesses market their products.

A “shop local strategy” is one of four ways local employers could use the city’s help, Klassen said.

She told councillors that businesses also need more business-friendly policies, like faster approvals of permits; good neighbour agreements to improve a community’s cleanliness and security; and a renewal of infrastructure maintenance policy.

“We need a better, more impactful and tactful strategy on addressing basic maintenance and refurbishment as the current complaint-driven model isn't working,” Klassen said.

“Basic standards and service level agreements are needed so we have clear expectations on minimum standards.”

Klassen called the asks “a huge wishlist,” but argued businesses weren’t asking for new money, but a reallocation of funds.

“This is so vital right now as we know that for every $100 spent locally, $65 goes back into the local economy.”

About the online portal, the city’s local economy director said Edmonton was working closely with business improvement areas around the city to create a vision for the project.

“There's some conversations ongoing with Explore Edmonton, and so we're actively working on how best to move that forward,” Jeff Chase told council.

An overarching vision, however, is what the owner and operator of a 124 Street eatery wants to see from the city.

“It would be great to get some guidance, some vision, you know?” asked Tiramisu Bistro’s Seble Isaac.

“For sure, the businesses have to come with their own ideas – but to come up with solutions and support and if that works, then even having some pilot projects in the city.”

Her business is working on securing a fourth permit for a PVC igloo, which could be set up outdoors and heated.

The three igloos the bistro already has expanded its seating by 18.

It’s one of the efforts Isaac is making to keep her business viable in the pandemic.

“Businesses are struggling and I think it’s time for a lot of us to put our heads together, be creative, and supportive, and just (come up) with ideas and go from there.”