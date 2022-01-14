Edmonton-area housing prices increased in 2021, demand continuing to outpace supply in 2022
Housing prices increased significantly in Edmonton last year, with double-digit gains for detached properties, new data from Royal LePage shows.
According to the real estate firm's annual price index survey, released Friday, Edmonton housing prices increased in 2021, with the median price of a single-family home sitting around $469,900 — an increase of 11.6 per cent.
The aggregate home price in Alberta's capital city increased five per cent year over year to more than $428,000.
All housing types saw increases in prices except for condominiums, which decreased in value by around two per cent to an average of $193,600, Royal LePage says.
Nationally, housing prices soared by 17.1 per cent in 2021, for an average of $779,000.
"The positive momentum of Edmonton's economy, and the relative affordability of the city continues to drive demand from first-time buyers and young professionals looking to move up in the housing market," said Tom Shearer, Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate owner, in a statement.
"As strong demand continues to outpace housing supply, housing prices will remain on their upward trajectory."
Pricing for new developments continues to increase due to supply and labour shortages, and concerns about pandemic recovery, Shearer added.
"The supply shortage remains a major roadblock for would-be buyers, and continues to apply upward pressure to prices," Shearer said.
"I expect we'll see a surge of demand in the first half of 2022, ahead of expected interest rate hikes."
The Realtors Association of Edmonton says residential sales increased in 2021 compared to the year before, with single-family home sales increasing by 16.5 per cent from December 2020 but falling 29 per cent from November 2021.
Despite seeing more sales, overall inventory in the capital region was down by 14.1 per cent compared to last year, the association representing Edmonton-area realtors says.
The Realtors Association of Edmonton says condos and duplexes took longer to sell on average when compared to December 2020.
Single-family homes sat on the market for an average of seven days less than in December 2020, at 46 days.
"2021 was an incredible year for the Edmonton real estate market, including a record-breaking month in November," said Shearer, formerly the Realtors Association of Edmonton chair.
"While we saw some substantial changes in the month-to-month activity, the year-over-year stats for residential unit sales and listings in the Greater Edmonton Region were significantly higher than December of last year."
Correction
A previous version of this story named Tom Shearer as the chair of Realtors Association of Edmonton chair; in fact, he is the association's former chair.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Omicron could soon peak and hospitalizations may surge, Tam says
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and new modelling forecasts a 'large surge' and potential peak in new cases this month, before declining in February.
Three children dead in Ontario First Nation house fire, chief says
A First Nation chief says three children have died in a house fire in northwestern Ontario.
One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
LIVE | B.C. likely hit COVID-19 transmission peak last weekend, officials say, revealing latest data
The latest COVID-19 wave may be on a downward trajectory in B.C., health officials announced Friday.
Severe COVID-19, newborn deaths more likely among pregnant people when unvaccinated: study
A new study has found that pregnant people were more likely to see severe outcomes of COVID-19 and more likely to lose their baby if they weren't vaccinated.
P.E.I. reports first COVID-19 related deaths; 8 in hospital with virus Friday
Prince Edward Island is reporting the province's first two deaths related to COVID-19.
Canada's Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID-19
Alphonso Davies' return from a bout of COVID-19 has been put on hold with Bayern Munich saying the Canadian star shows signs of an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 38 on Thursday to a total of 786, as ICU admissions decreased from 82 to 79.
-
Omicron could soon peak and hospitalizations may surge, Tam says
The Omicron variant has 'eclipsed' all previous COVID-19 waves in Canada and new modelling forecasts a 'large surge' and potential peak in new cases this month, before declining in February.
-
University of Calgary, SAIT extend online learning through February
The University of Calgary will be extending online classes until Feb. 19, with no return to in-person learning until after reading week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers dealing with 'chaos' as Omicron spreads through schools
The Omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in Saskatchewan schools, with as many as 40 outbreaks and more than 1,000 cases across the province.
-
As investigation into Saskatoon girl's death continues, rally calls for charges to be laid
Dozens of people marched from Saskatoon Police Service headquarters to City Hall on Thursday calling for charges to be laid against the person driving the vehicle in a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl.
-
After being plugged in for 7 hours, heater sparks fire in Saskatoon garage: SFD
A portable heater is to blame for sparking a garage fire in the Stonebridge neighbourhood.
Regina
-
'Trust was broken': Another long-time Ukabam patient takes stand in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor continued on Friday, with the fourth complainant taking the stand.
-
Suspicious cats, a frustrated grandparent and a lost phone make up RCMP's list of "unique" 911 calls in 2021
Last year Saskatchewan RCMP’s Divisional Operational Communications Centre (DOCC) received a total of 350,667 calls, which was up 8.5 per cent from 2020.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. reports first COVID-19 related deaths; 8 in hospital with virus Friday
Prince Edward Island is reporting the province's first two deaths related to COVID-19.
-
911 call leads to arrest, impaired driving charge: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 38-year-old Bible Hill, N.S. woman for impaired driving following a traffic stop on Tuesday.
-
Three people escape structure fire in New Glasgow, N.S.: police
Three people escaped uninjured from a structure fire Friday morning in New Glasgow, N.S.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
High-ranking Toronto police officer charged with impaired driving after crash on Highway 401
A senior Toronto police officer has been charged and suspended with pay after he was caught allegedly driving while impaired with an open bottle of liquor following a collision on Highway 401 on Thursday.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Fran’s Restaurant owner looks to more than 80-year history in the wake of a fourth pandemic wave
In 1940, a modest 10-stool diner serving eggs, bacon and coffee 24-hours a day opened at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue. Now, the local chain that’s taken on the name Fran’s Restaurant has weathered more than 80 years in Toronto, from the Second World War to the fourth pandemic wave.
Montreal
-
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
-
Almost 70 per cent of carbon dioxide readers delivered to Quebec schools
With the in-person start of the school year just days away, the Quebec government says it has delivered 68 percent of the 90,000 carbon dioxide (CO2) readers it promised to install in each classroom of every school by the end of December 2021.
-
Teen dies after shooting in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood
A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot in Montreal's Plateau borough.
Ottawa
-
One dead, 5 missing and presumed killed after Ottawa explosion
One person is dead and five others remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building in Ottawa's south end Thursday. The explosion sent three people to hospital, one of whom has since died. Police say they don't expect to find any survivors.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as province reaches record hospitalizations
Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa as the province records its highest number of hospitalizations ever from the virus.
-
5 things you need to know before Ottawa students return to school
Here are a few things parents should keep in mind when school returns on Monday, including how to use rapid tests and when to keep your child at home.
Kitchener
-
Hospitals strained amid 'widespread community transmission' of COVID-19: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's hospitals continue to experience capacity issues as COVID-19 cases surge in the community.
-
Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday as well as 42 more deaths related to the disease.
-
Damage from Bright house fire estimated at $400,000
Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Bright that caused approximately $400,000 in damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury gym owner hit with $880 fine for running unauthorized day camp during lockdown
A Sudbury gym owner who ran a day camp while his gym was forced to close because of the COVID-19 lockdown has been fined $800.
-
Child, 10, in critical condition in the Sault following crash; driver charged with impaired
A 10-year-old passenger is in hospital in critical condition following a single-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Huron Shores, east of Thessalon.
-
Three children dead in Ontario First Nation house fire, chief says
A First Nation chief says three children have died in a house fire in northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
More than 500 people in hospital with COVID-19, five deaths on Friday
More than 500 people are now in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba, with another five deaths reported on Friday.
-
Crews fighting fire at home on Maryland Street
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is fighting a fire that broke out at a home on Maryland Street Friday morning.
-
Three children dead in Ontario First Nation house fire, chief says
A First Nation chief says three children have died in a house fire in northwestern Ontario.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. likely hit COVID-19 transmission peak last weekend, officials say, revealing latest data
The latest COVID-19 wave may be on a downward trajectory in B.C., health officials announced Friday.
-
Unvaccinated people 12 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: B.C. Health Ministry
Health officials continue to urge British Columbians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the latest modelling data providing details on hospitalization rates in the province.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalization total to jump as province changes reporting system
The B.C. government has announced it's moving to a system of "census hospitalization reporting," meaning that every patient in hospital who tests positive for COVID-19 will be included in daily numbers.
Vancouver Island
-
Unvaccinated people 12 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19: B.C. Health Ministry
Health officials continue to urge British Columbians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the latest modelling data providing details on hospitalization rates in the province.
-
LIVE
LIVE | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials provide update, new modelling
The province will release data on new cases and hospitalizations Friday afternoon, following a live update on COVID-19 modelling with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.
-
Seniors escape Comox Valley house fire with 'not even the clothes on their back'
Crews from Oyster River Fire Rescue responded to an abandoned 911 call from a home on Winn Road at approximately 6:45 a.m. and then received a second call from a neighbour indicating a structure was on fire.