Coldest morning of the century: Wednesday morning sets record in Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 9:49AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 15, 2020 10:09AM MST
EDMONTON -- Edmonton had its coldest morning of the last two decades on Wednesday.
Temperatures dropped to -37.6 degrees in at the Blatchford weather station and that's the coldest temperature recorded at that station in the 2000s.
These are the only other days with a temperature below -35 degrees:
- -36.7 on Dec 13, 2009
- -36.1 on Jan 29, 2008
- -35.5 on Jan 27, 2004
This is the coldest temperature in Edmonton since it hit -37.8 on Jan 19, 1996.
The record low for January 15 is -43.9 set in 1896.
The last time Edmonton hit -40 was January 26, 1972.
Temperatures are expected to climb back up to the -20s by the end of the week.