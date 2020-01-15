EDMONTON -- Edmonton had its coldest morning of the last two decades on Wednesday.

Temperatures dropped to -37.6 degrees in at the Blatchford weather station and that's the coldest temperature recorded at that station in the 2000s.

These are the only other days with a temperature below -35 degrees:

-36.7 on Dec 13, 2009

-36.1 on Jan 29, 2008

-35.5 on Jan 27, 2004

This is the coldest temperature in Edmonton since it hit -37.8 on Jan 19, 1996.

The record low for January 15 is -43.9 set in 1896.

The last time Edmonton hit -40 was January 26, 1972.

Temperatures are expected to climb back up to the -20s by the end of the week.