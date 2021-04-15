EDMONTON -- More sunny and warm weather over the next few days. But, it IS April and you know this won't last forever.

Sunday looks like a "reset" day with some cooler air set to drop in and a risk of some showers and/or snow.

Until then, an upper ridge builds over Alberta keeping us clear (in most areas) and warm.

Edmonton and area will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average today, Friday and Saturday. (Average high is 11 C.)

Saturday's probably the warmest day, right before the drop in temperature Sunday.

Precipitation type for Sunday still isn't certain. It could be rain, could be snow, or (probably) a bit of both.

Timing is a bit of a guessing game right now, too. But...if you MADE me guess...it looks like more of a morning event.

Temperatures rebound quickly - back to double digits Monday and back to the mid teens by Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 17

Tonight - Clear.

9pm: 11

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and/or snow.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 11

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 14