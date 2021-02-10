EDMONTON -- It’s day five of the deep freeze and we still have three more days with highs in the -20s (if you include today).

AND...it’s not like the weekend will be WARM, just warmER with highs in the minus teens.

So...when does this cold spell end and temperatures return to around -5?

Looks like the answer is: sometime next week, possibly as early as the middle of next week.

In the short-term...wind speeds today and Thursday should be a bit lighter than yesterday. But, 10-20 km/h wind will still give us wind chills near -40 in the morning and in the mid -30s through the afternoons.

More cloudcover expected over over the next few days as well. Not completely overcast. But, partly to mostly cloudy skies today and tomorrow.

Here’s Edmonton’s forecast:

Today – Partly cloudy. Wind NW 20 km/h this morning & 10 km/h this afternoon

Wind chill near -40 this morning and in the mid -30s this afternoon.

High: -26

This evening – Partly cloudy. Wind NW 5-10 km/h.

Wind chill in the -35 to -40 range

9pm: -29

Thursday – Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Wind NW 15-20 km/h possibly gusting to 30 in the morning.

Wind chill in the -42 range in the morning and mid -30s in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -25

Friday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -22

Saturday – Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -19

Sunday – Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -16

Monday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -25

Afternoon High: -13