EDMONTON -- Temperatures will likely be about 8 to 10 degrees cooler than Thursday in the Edmonton area and across much of central and eastern Alberta.

(The northwest will be about the same as yesterday.)

Edmonton and area gets some sun this morning and then clouds and a good chance of showers this afternoon and evening.

It's not going to be a steady all-afternoon rainfall event. But, showers will very likely move through the area on the backside of a low sitting over northeastern Alberta.

Wind will be the biggest issue today. We'll have 20-30 km/h wind with 40-50 km/h gusts mid-to-late morning.

THEN...30-40 km/h sustained wind this afternoon with gusts near 60 km/h. The gusty conditions will likely persist through into the evening hours.

Edmonton hit a high of 25 C on Thursday and ended the day with some late-evening thunderstorms.

It was more windy than anything else in most of the city as the heaviest rain and pretty much all of the lightning passed just of the west of the city.

Further north, ECCC is reporting that the Slave Lake region had around 40mm of rain last night.

It's areas from around Barrhead/Slave Lake and then east towards Lac La Biche that'll like get most of the steadier rain today.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will get up to around 20 C on Saturday and into the mid 20s Sunday.

More sun than clouds through both days and although there might be a bit of a breeze early Saturday morning, the wind should be light (5-15 km/h) for most of the weekend.

The warming trend continues into the first half of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 25 to 30 degree range for Monday-Wednesday in Edmonton and area.

In fact, it'll be a hot few days across most of Alberta next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this afternoon.

Wind: SW 20-30 this morning. WNW 30-40 with gusts near 60 km/h this afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, gusty & a 60% chance of showers early this evening.

Clearing & wind easing overnight.

9PM: 13

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind: NW 20 km/h in the morning. NW 10-15 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 27

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 29​