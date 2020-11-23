EDMONTON -- The dominant weather pattern for the Edmonton region this week is a warming trend.

We started this month well above average and we'll end the month with warmer-than-average temperatures.

More cloud than sun and a high in the -2 to -4 range in the city today.

But, we'll be in the 0 to 5 degree range for Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri with Friday likely being the warmest day of the week.

 

Today, snow in NE Alberta moves out this afternoon.

Dense fog in the Whitecourt/Edson region is expected to lift midday and then return this evening.

A widespread area of fog could develop over parts of western AB tonight/early Tuesday and that may include parts of the Edmonton region.

 

A low pressure system moving across northern Alberta on Tuesday brings some snow to the north.

NW Alberta could get some rain/snow mix or freezing rain Tuesday evening.

For Edmonton and area, there's a risk of some wet snow and/or freezing rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks.
  • High: -3
  • Tonight - Clearing overnight.
  • 9pm:  -7
  • Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.  
  • Morning Low:  -9
  • Afternoon High:  1
  • Risk of wet snow and/or freezing rain overnight.
  • Wednesday - 40% chance of flurries in the morning.  Then, Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -6
  • Afternoon High:  0
  • Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 
  • Morning Low:  -8
  • Afternoon High:  2
  • Friday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -4
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Saturday - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of flurries in the morning.
  • Temperature falling through the day.
  • Morning:  -2
  • Afternoon:  -5