EDMONTON -- The dominant weather pattern for the Edmonton region this week is a warming trend.

We started this month well above average and we'll end the month with warmer-than-average temperatures.

More cloud than sun and a high in the -2 to -4 range in the city today.

But, we'll be in the 0 to 5 degree range for Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri with Friday likely being the warmest day of the week.

Today, snow in NE Alberta moves out this afternoon.

Dense fog in the Whitecourt/Edson region is expected to lift midday and then return this evening.

A widespread area of fog could develop over parts of western AB tonight/early Tuesday and that may include parts of the Edmonton region.

A low pressure system moving across northern Alberta on Tuesday brings some snow to the north.

NW Alberta could get some rain/snow mix or freezing rain Tuesday evening.

For Edmonton and area, there's a risk of some wet snow and/or freezing rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: