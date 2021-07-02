Advertisement
It's a record! Longest stretch of 30-degree days in Edmonton
EDMONTON -- Temperatures in Edmonton topped 30 C again Friday afternoon. That makes this the longest string of consecutive 30-degree days on record in the city (dating back to the late 1800s).
The previous mark was six straight days June 2-7,1961.
June 26-July 2, 2021, now holds the record at SEVEN consecutive days.
Here's what the past week has looked like for highs and lows:
|
|
High (Celsius)
|
Low (Celsius)
|
Saturday, June 26
|
32.7
|
18.4
|
Sunday, June 27
|
31.1
|
17.9
|
Monday, June 28
|
34.2
|
19.3
|
Tuesday, June 29
|
36.2
|
20.3
|
Wednesday, June 30
|
37.0
|
22.8
|
Thursday, July 1
|
35.2
|
23.4
|
Friday, July 2
|
31.4 (as of 4pm)
|
19.3
This stretch saw two daily records set: June 28 and June 30.
Across the province, hundreds of daily record highs and more than a dozen all-time record highs were broken this week.
Three days this past week were in the top-seven hottest days of all time in Edmonton.
The above graphic has the only eight times the city has hit 35 C or hotter. Three days on that list are from this past week.