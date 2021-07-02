EDMONTON -- Temperatures in Edmonton topped 30 C again Friday afternoon. That makes this the longest string of consecutive 30-degree days on record in the city (dating back to the late 1800s).

The previous mark was six straight days June 2-7,1961.

June 26-July 2, 2021, now holds the record at SEVEN consecutive days.

Here's what the past week has looked like for highs and lows:

High (Celsius) Low (Celsius) Saturday, June 26 32.7 18.4 Sunday, June 27 31.1 17.9 Monday, June 28 34.2 19.3 Tuesday, June 29 36.2 20.3 Wednesday, June 30 37.0 22.8 Thursday, July 1 35.2 23.4 Friday, July 2 31.4 (as of 4pm) 19.3

This stretch saw two daily records set: June 28 and June 30.

Across the province, hundreds of daily record highs and more than a dozen all-time record highs were broken this week.

Three days this past week were in the top-seven hottest days of all time in Edmonton.

The above graphic has the only eight times the city has hit 35 C or hotter. Three days on that list are from this past week.