Josh Classen's forecast: A couple cool days and a chance of Sunday flurries

Temperatures staying on the "cool" side for a few more days. Edmonton hit a high of -1 C on Thursday and should be two or three degrees below 0 C today and Saturday.

That's no average, though. AND...it won't last. We're back slightly above 0 C Sunday afternoon and most of next week should have daytime highs in the 1 to 5 C range.

There IS a chance of some snow late in the day Sunday.

We've been talking about it all week and it was looking like most (probably all) of the snow would pass north of Edmonton.

However, the latest model runs are keeping the low pressure system a bit further south and that means we might actually get a bit of snow Sunday afternoon/evening.

Whether that's flurries with no accumulation or 1-3 cm is the question.

It will PROBABLY be very minimal accumulation.

BUT...there's a CHANCE we might have some snow on the ground by Monday morning in and around the Edmonton area.

Beyond Sunday night, there's not much chance of seeing snow next week as those temperatures climb again.

Looking really long range: It still appears we may start to slip into some colder air around the 11th or 12th of the month.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: -3

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -9

Saturday - Mainly sunny. Increasing evening cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day flurries or mixed precipitation.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 1

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4