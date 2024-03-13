Josh Classen's forecast: Afternoon melt leads to morning fog

Fog advisories are in effect for areas to the south and east of Edmonton this morning.

That includes the Edmonton International Airport/Leduc, Sherwood Park and Red Deer regions. We do have some fog in the city this morning, but not as thick and soupy as in outlying areas.

The fog should dissipate by mid to late morning and we'll get another afternoon with some sun and warm temperatures.

I think we'll be slightly warmer than Tuesday, so I'm going with a high near 7 C for today.

Similar setup for Thursday with morning fog giving way to afternoon sun and a high near 9 C Thursday.

Daytime highs "wobble" a bit Friday through Sunday...but we should be in the 8 C to 12 C range all three of those days with Saturday likely coming in slightly "cooler" than Friday and Sunday.

We have a bit of wet snow and mixed precipitation in areas west of Edmonton from around Whitecourt south through Rocky Mountain House.

I don't think we'll see any of that in the city, as it should stay west and southwest of Edmonton this morning.

Another round of convective (pop-up) showers and wet snow will develop in the foothills and mountain parks this afternoon.

It really doesn't look like we'll see much/any precipitation in the Edmonton area over the next few days.

LONG Range outlook - Next Tuesday is the Spring Equinox and it DOES look like we'll see a cool down starting Wednesday.

The question at this point is: How MUCH of a cool down? I still think the Edmonton area will probably go from the highs near 10 C to highs in the 0 to 5 C range for Wednesday-Friday of next week.

That said, these big swings are VERY difficult for forecasters in spring...especially this far out.

So...don't place too many wagers on the temperatures for the end of next week (beyond expecting a cooldown).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy and foggy this morning. Fog patches dissipating by mid-morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 7

Tonight - A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight.

9pm: 2

Thursday - Fog patches in the morning, sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 11

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 10