Josh Classen's forecast: Blustery start to the weekend, but the mild streak continues

The average high and low for late November in Edmonton are -2 C and -11 C.

It won't be overly WARM this weekend and early next week. But, we'll be a handful of degrees above the average highs and well above the average morning low.

Temperatures won't tell the whole story, though.

Sunny and a high near 4 C in the city today. Wind won't be much of an issue.

Saturday's looking to be our "interesting" day. A cold front sweeps through in the morning bringing wind and a chance of some flurries.

Gusts in the 30-40 km/h range are likely through the morning and midday.

Doesn't look like we'll see a LOT of snow, but some flurries are possible.

We'll get some clearing and the wind will back off in the afternoon.

Sunday should be calmer, with a mix of sun and cloud.

Daytime highs in the 2 to 6 C range for today through Tuesday (Monday and Tuesday have the best chance of being at the top of that range).

Cooler air slips in for a day or two Wednesday/Thursday. But, even that drop doesn't look worse than highs in the 0 to -5 C range.

AND...looking even further out, we probably get daytime highs back above 0 C by the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 4

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -1

Saturday - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20 gusting to 40 in the morning and midday, easing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 0