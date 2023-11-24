EDMONTON
Edmonton & Area Weather

    • Josh Classen's forecast: Blustery start to the weekend, but the mild streak continues

    wxblog Nov. 24 2023

    The average high and low for late November in Edmonton are -2 C and -11 C.

    It won't be overly WARM this weekend and early next week. But, we'll be a handful of degrees above the average highs and well above the average morning low.

    Temperatures won't tell the whole story, though.

    Sunny and a high near 4 C in the city today. Wind won't be much of an issue.

    Saturday's looking to be our "interesting" day. A cold front sweeps through in the morning bringing wind and a chance of some flurries.

    Gusts in the 30-40 km/h range are likely through the morning and midday.

    Doesn't look like we'll see a LOT of snow, but some flurries are possible.

    We'll get some clearing and the wind will back off in the afternoon.

    Sunday should be calmer, with a mix of sun and cloud. 

    Daytime highs in the 2 to 6 C range for today through Tuesday (Monday and Tuesday have the best chance of being at the top of that range).

    Cooler air slips in for a day or two Wednesday/Thursday. But, even that drop doesn't look worse than highs in the 0 to -5 C range.

    AND...looking even further out, we probably get daytime highs back above 0 C by the end of next week.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Mainly sunny.

    High: 4

     

    Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

    9pm: -1

     

    Saturday - Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

    Wind: WNW 20 gusting to 40 in the morning and midday, easing in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 3

     

    Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: -8

    Afternoon High: 4

     

    Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or rain/snow mix.

    Morning Low: -3

    Afternoon High: 4

     

    Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -2

    Afternoon High: 5

     

    Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: -4

    Afternoon High: 0  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News