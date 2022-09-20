Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing today, warming tomorrow

It should start to FEEL warmer this afternoon with sunshine and light wind.

Temperatures are set to top out around 15 C after a cloudy and cool morning.

We're well above 0 C in the Edmonton region. But, there are some spots in western and northwestern Alberta that have dropped a few degrees below 0 C this morning.

The frost risk will be a lot more widespread Wednesday morning.

Most of central and northern Alberta will drop close to the freezing mark with many areas slipping just below 0 C.

So, although we'll get to around 20 C tomorrow afternoon, first we get the coolest morning of the week.

The city should stay above freezing by two or three degrees. But, outlying areas will be closer to (or slightly below) 0 C.

After Wednesday morning, no risk of frost for the Edmonton region for a while.

Morning low will be in the 5 to 9 C range right through to the end of next week.

Daytime highs look like they'll consistently hit the the 18 to 22 C range through the same timeframe.

Autumn officially starts on Thursday with the Autumnal Equinox. It certainly feels like the end of summer yesterday and today.

But, we'll be several degrees above average as we head through the first week of the new season.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy this morning, clearing by midday. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 15

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 9

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21